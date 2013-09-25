Hungary rules out drastic fix on FX loans: state secretary

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s Economy Ministry on Tuesday ruled out a one-off drastic conversion of foreign currency loans into forints but said the country’s mostly foreign-owned lenders would still have to brace for losses.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has previously given banks operating in Hungary until November 1 to come up with a proposal to phase out foreign currency mortgages or face a government solution that would “eliminate” these loans.

After an earlier repayment scheme that pushed banks into losses worth about a billion euros, banks fear a new relief program for households could bring more pain ahead of an election next year.

But Economy Ministry State Secretary Gabor Orban ruled out a drastic fix, such as converting the entire stock of Swiss franc mortgages held by Hungarians in one go, which could pose a threat to the forint and the banking system.

“We are fully aware of the limitations with respect to central bank foreign exchange reserves or the depth of the market to absorb such a quantity of foreign exchange demand,” Orban told a Reuters Investment Summit.

“I can rule out any conversion which would disrupt the market or have adverse consequences for central bank foreign exchange reserves in the sense that we wouldn’t want to push them too low,” he said.

“I don’t consider it a solution if it is to the detriment of the central bank’s reserve policy.”

Mihaly Patai, the head of Hungary’s Bank Association, has warned that a quick conversion of more than 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.8 billion) worth of loans into forints could undermine the forint currency if banks had to buy this currency in the spot market.

Central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy has also expressed opposition against a one-off conversion of these loans but said, if necessary, the bank would be ready to contribute some amount of its reserves to a program at prevailing exchange rates.

Hungary's Economy Ministry State Secretary Gabor Orban attends an interview with Reuters in Budapest September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Orban said a gradual conversion of these loans, which have become a major drag on consumer spending and on banks’ balance sheets as the forint weakened, could be one possible way to address the problem, based on an existing relief scheme.

But he said the average 15-year remaining lifetime of such loans could be shortened.

Orban reiterated that banks, who had pursued “reckless lending policies” before the 2008 global crisis, would have to face losses on these loans under any solution as the government had limited funds in the budget to tackle the problem.

He said the government would review its options in November, including those presented by the Banking Association, and select the one which posed the least risk to the economy and achieved the objective of phasing out the forex loans.

However, he said the solutions proposed by banks so far required too large a contribution from the government, which it was not ready to take on, adding that banks should primarily aim to sort out the situation with their clients.

“All I can tell you is that this must not jeopardize our deficit objectives,” he said.

Orban said under any scenario he saw “zero chance” of a disorderly exit of a bank from Hungary as a result.

Foreign banks whose Hungarian units may be hit by a new mortgage relief scheme include Austria’s Raiffeisen (RBIV.VI) and Erste (ERST.VI), Germany’s Bayerische Landesbank (BLGGgi.F) and Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI). Hungary’s dominant banking player is homegrown OTP OTPB.BU.

For other news from Reuters Russian and Eastern Europe Investment Summit, click here