Hungary central banker says still room for more easing

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - There is still room for monetary easing to help Hungary’s economy grow following the latest 20 basis point interest rate cut, Deputy Central Bank Governor Ferenc Gerhardt said on Wednesday.

He told a Reuters Investment Summit that a cautious easing allowed the bank room to react to events outside Hungary.

“We are not in a situation to carve anything into stone apart from the year of our death,” he said, but added that the wiggle room in future rate cuts was up to 60 basis points “at the moment”.

The bank’s Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy earlier gave a 3.0-3.5 percent guideline for the expected bottom of the base rate, which now stands at 3.6 percent after Tuesday’s fresh cut.

Gerhardt said there were several factors on which future rate moves hinge, including inflation, global market movements, Hungarian credit default swaps, financial stability and the solution to Hungarian households’ huge foreign currency loans.

He said rate-setters had no specific plan to cut rates each month until the end of the easing cycle. He said they would consider each month what to do and could cut by just 10 basis points “or we can take a pause.”

Hungary’s base rate is at a record low after Tuesday’s 20 basis point cut and a similar one in August. But both cuts were slightly less than the 12 quarter-point monthly reductions from 7 percent that preceded them.

“The 20 basis points expresses two things: one is that the Monetary Council still has room to continue monetary easing,” Gerhardt said at the Reuters event.

“The other cornerstone is that we will very closely watch the international environment, the global market. We are very cautious about financial stability and also take into account the state of ... the economy.”

Gerhardt said the 20 basis point rate cut was underpinned by the bank’s quarterly inflation report and a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve not to begin cutting back on the monetary stimulus that has made the world economy flush with money.

“If the Fed starts to cut back its stimulus program, we have to take that into account seriously,” he said.

“We should also take into account Europe’s response,” he said. “The situation in the U.S. impacts the global money market, while the European situation has direct impact on our economy.”

He said rate-setters were aware that caution was needed in policy, partly due to the risks stemming from the country’s debt of about 80 percent of economic output, and the high share of foreign currency debt.

Gerhardt said Hungary would keep “positive real interest rates” - that is interest rates above expected inflation - even though several other states have lower central bank rates than inflation forecasts.

Analysts expect annual inflation, which ran at a 39-year low of 1.3 percent in August, to rise to 2.9 percent by the end of 2014. The central bank is due to publish its own forecast in the inflation report on Thursday.