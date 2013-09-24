FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OTP Bank sees profit levels maintained in 2013, 2014
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 24, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

OTP Bank sees profit levels maintained in 2013, 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman withdraws money from an ATM at an OTP bank in Budapest June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s biggest bank OTP Bank OTPB.BU will maintain the profit levels it has produced since 2008 both this year and next, the bank’s deputy chief executive Daniel Gyuris said on Tuesday.

“In recent years since the 2008 recession OTP has produced fairly flat profits,” Gyuris told the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit.

“This profitability rests on a very significant revenue from fees and a very diverse portfolio in a large number of countries ... can ensure that flat profitability.”

Asked whether that was true for both this year and next, Gyuris said: “Yes.”

Hungary’s banks have suffered from a weak economy as well as punitive policies from the government, including one of the highest financial sector tax levels in the European Union.

He said the bank, which said earlier this year that growth in lending activity could be subdued this year, could see a turnaround in lending in the first half of next year, barring any adverse developments.

OTP shares were flat at 4,269 forints at 1212 GMT versus a 0.4 percent increase in the wider market .BUX.

(For other news from Reuters Russian and Eastern Europe Investment Summit, click here)

(Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits)

Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.