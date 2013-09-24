OTP Bank sees profit levels maintained in 2013, 2014

A woman withdraws money from an ATM at an OTP bank in Budapest June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s biggest bank OTP Bank OTPB.BU will maintain the profit levels it has produced since 2008 both this year and next, the bank’s deputy chief executive Daniel Gyuris said on Tuesday.

“In recent years since the 2008 recession OTP has produced fairly flat profits,” Gyuris told the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit.

“This profitability rests on a very significant revenue from fees and a very diverse portfolio in a large number of countries ... can ensure that flat profitability.”

Asked whether that was true for both this year and next, Gyuris said: “Yes.”

Hungary’s banks have suffered from a weak economy as well as punitive policies from the government, including one of the highest financial sector tax levels in the European Union.

He said the bank, which said earlier this year that growth in lending activity could be subdued this year, could see a turnaround in lending in the first half of next year, barring any adverse developments.

OTP shares were flat at 4,269 forints at 1212 GMT versus a 0.4 percent increase in the wider market .BUX.

