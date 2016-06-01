Croatia may reach 3 percent growth this year

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia's economy may grow a stronger-than-expected 3 percent this year, Entrepreneurship Minister Darko Horvat said on Wednesday, adding that a government crisis could be overcome without an early election.

"I believe that 3 percent growth is within reach amid the business-friendly measures we're introducing. We also expect a good tourist season, while investments are intensifying," Horvat said at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit in Zagreb.

The center-right government forecast 2 percent growth for this year, but a flash estimate on Tuesday showed a 2.7 percent first quarter expansion.

The government may collapse after just four months, triggering a snap election, as coalition partners argue about an alleged conflict of interest involving Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Karamarko, who leads the biggest coalition party, HDZ.

A vote is expected some time before June 18 but is unclear whether there is enough support in parliament for such a measure.

"We're convinced that a (parliamentary) no-confidence vote against Karamarko will fail. We want to continue working with our partners, but we've yet to see if it will succeed or whether there will be a government reshuffle," said Horvat, who is also a prominent HDZ official.

He said his economic optimism was based on measures that include efforts to make loans for small- and medium-sized firms cheaper, reduce bureaucracy and cut various fees that burden businesses.

"Capital is quite expensive here, but we have managed to reduce interest rates for our entrepreneurs to below three percent through the state development bank and agencies, while they borrowed at six percent or more in the past. Now we expect the commercial banks to follow suit," Horvat said.

Horvat, also an energy expert, said Croatia wanted to continue talks with Hungarian energy group MOL MOLB.BU on a development strategy for Croatian energy firm INA INA.ZA. The two sides have been in dispute for years over management rights and investment policy and are involved in two international arbitrations.

"The Prime Minister will form a negotiating team. The talks should take place for the benefit of INA. Our goal must be to get back management rights in line with our stake and to devise a 10-year development strategy for the company. Otherwise, INA is losing value and potential," Horvat said.

