Czech Moneta aims for revenue growth within 3 years after IPO

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech lender Moneta Money Bank (MONET.PR) aims to return to revenue growth in the next three years, fighting through a period of low interest rates by outpacing the lending market and diversifying its retail and small business banking offer.

After completing one of Europe’s largest stock floats so far this year, Moneta CEO Tomas Spurny said the biggest challenge now was delivering sustainable growth after a long stretch of near-zero interest rates and a decline in fee income amid competition.

“Revenue decline has been 5.6 percent (CAGR) over the last three years. Our job is to reverse that, and get the bank back into growth,” he told the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit. “It will take 36 months,” he added.

Owner General Electric (G.N) sold a 58 percent stake in Moneta, the sixth largest lender in the Czech Republic, in an initial public offering in May to raise 19.97 billion crowns ($823.10 million) as part of its gradual exit.

Shares have risen 11.7 percent since their May 6 debut to trade at 76 crowns after pricing at the low end of the range.

The Czech central bank cut interest rates to 0.05 percent in 2012 and the European Central Bank’s rates are below that. The former is using a weak crown and the latter bond buying to loosen policy further, likely into 2017.

Spurny said such a situation carries risks. Should the ECB continue for another 12-18 months there would be serious repercussions in the next decade for European lenders.

“The Czech sector is an extension of the Austrian and German sectors. Whatever happens there, will happen here,” he said

Moneta targets high single-digit growth in its loan book in the medium term, above the Czech market’s mid-digit growth.

The bank, strong in retail and SME lending, wants to boost business through digital channels to 30 percent in three years from 7 percent seen in 2015 and hire more customer-facing staff.

Spurny said Moneta aimed to capture a mortgage market share of 3-5 percent in three to five years, from 1.7 percent, and it was open to acquisitions to enhance its small business offering.

Some analysts have estimated Moneta’s net profit could drop around a fifth during the next three years, from 4.5 billion crowns posted in 2015. The company is not providing guidance although Spurny said it could do so in the future.

Moneta Money Bank saw its net profit for the first quarter of 2016 drop to 1.08 billion crowns ($45.65 million) from 1.18 billion in the same period last year. Total operating income dropped to 2.77 billion crowns from 3.05 billion a year ago, led by a nearly 8 percent drop in net interest income.

