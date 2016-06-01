Hungary's second-quarter GDP growth seen accelerating to 1.5-2 percent: central banker

View of the main aisle at the Grand Market hall in Budapest, Hungary, May 15, 2016.

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's annual economic growth could reach 1.5 to 2.0 percent in the second quarter and accelerate further in the rest of 2016, fueled by a pick up in consumption and the housing market, central bank executive director Barnabas Virag said on Wednesday.

Hungary's first-quarter GDP growth disappointed, coming in at an annual 0.9 percent, well below expectations. Virag told the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit that in the second half of the year the economy could produce "very strong growth".

"Household consumption could expand by as much as 3.5 to 4 percent this year, and this is one of the positive factors (that support growth)," Virag said.

Virag said a strong growth in wages fueled a rise in consumption. He projected an at least 5 percent rise in private sector gross wages for this year.

Virag said an expected upswing in the housing market on the back of government incentives, stronger European Union development fund inflows and an expected 5 to 10 percent growth in lending to small and medium-sized firms would all boost the economy. He said the agricultural sector, which had a weak year in 2015, could also show a positive correction in output.

The central bank expects this year's GDP growth to come in at around 3 percent, higher than the OECD's forecast, which projected only 1.6 percent growth for Hungary on Wednesday, cutting its earlier 2.4 percent projection.

The central bank, run by a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, cut its base rate by 15 basis points to a new low of 0.9 percent last month and said its rate cutting cycle was finished.

INFLATION TARGET

The bank has said it is now comfortable with current monetary conditions and there is no need for any monetary policy measures for now.

When asked if a new rate cutting cycle could be excluded, Virag, who is not a rate setter, said: "Based on the current information, this can be excluded."

Virag, who is in charge of the bank's quarterly inflation report and also deals with monetary policy and financial stability issues, said inflation could approach the bank's 3 percent inflation target around the middle of 2018.

Virag said the main question of the coming months will be whether monetary conditions remain in line with the Monetary Council's message released in May, when the panel said it aimed to maintain the base rate at 0.9 percent for an extended period.

"This will decide whether a fine-tuning of the monetary policy toolkit is needed," he said, adding that it was too early to answer this question.

He said the Monetary Council would be monitoring how the government debt yield curve moved, how lending activity picked up and how the exchange rate moved, but the latter was only one of the monetary conditions within a complex picture.

He reiterated that the bank had no exchange rate target.

"The important thing is that there should be a stable exchange rate ... as this is the stability that helps predictability (in the economy)," Virag said.

When asked what impact the June 23 British EU referendum could have on Hungary's markets, he said:

"If the vote resulted in the Brits leaving the EU, that would certainly increase volatility in markets in the short term, especially in the case of emerging markets," he said.

