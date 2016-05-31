Low demand, Russian imports challenge Romania gas business

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s falling gas consumption and cheap imports from Russia are key challenges for local producers this year, leading gas company Romgaz SA ROSNG.BX(SNGRq.L) said on Monday.

“It’s a tough year, the market it’s pretty difficult for producers and business decisions are pretty hard to take,” Romgaz’s General Director Virgil Marius Metea said at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit.

“By now we have some certain data for 2016 showing we’re clearly on a consumption falling trend.”

Output cuts by several of Romania’s chemical and fertilizer plants dragged overall internal demand down 4.4 percent on the year in the first quarter, when Romgaz reported a 13 percent net profit fall to 489 million lei ($121 million).

“Lately, we’re facing low prices for imported gas deliveries to Romania ... This is connected to (world) crude prices, having a six-month (impact) delay so (low gas prices) could reflect depressed crude prices recorded six months ago.”

In Romania, the least reliant state in the region on gas imports, state-controlled Romgaz and OMV Petrom ROSNP.BX(OMVV.VI) dominate natural gas production. Up to eight percent of consumption is met by imports.

“On the other hand if we look at crude evolution we can expect gas prices, at least those supplied by the Russian Federation, will pick up in the upcoming period or in the winter if things keep this predictable path.”

Metea said he expected crude prices to stabilize below $70 per barrel from about $50 at present - a possible scenario for the next year: “Error margin could be quite large but I personally expect crude to rise and eventually reach a reasonable level to help the market to settle.”

Aside from being challenged by cheaper imports, local gas business is deterred by legislation which imposed a minimum reference price for locally-produced gas of 72 lei/MWh.

“This is effectively blocking any drop in gas prices below this ceiling so we do believe there’s need for a harmonized legislation and taxation in Romania to allow transparent and fair competition on the market.”

Romgaz production potential will remain unchanged this year: “Potential stays the same. But production will be a lot linked to demand, maybe we’re going to hover around 5 billion cubic meters or a bit above 5.”

It produced 5.56 billion cubic meters of gas in last year against 5.66 billion a year before.

Metea said a Black Sea offshore concession together with Austria’s OMV and Exxon “does create hopes” and the firms are in “data interpretation mode”, adding that a development program for the perimeter should be ready by the end of 2016.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter@Reuters_Summits