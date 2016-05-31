Polish minister says Brexit may not cut number of Poles in Britain

WARSAW (Reuters) - A British exit from the European Union would not necessarily lead to a significant fall in the number of Polish migrants going to work in Britain, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Konrad Szymanski told Reuters.

Taking advantage of the EU’s open labor market, hundreds of thousands of Poles have moved to Britain since Poland and other east European countries joined the bloc in 2004.

Britain holds a referendum on whether to leave the EU on June 23. Supporters of a British exit, or ‘Brexit’, say this would help to reduce the influx of migrants, who they say put an intolerable burden on public services.

Asked about the impact of a Brexit on Polish citizens living and working in Britain, Szymanski said this would depend on what conclusions the London government drew from a “leave” vote.

“One could imagine that practical consequences of this great (referendum) tension are negligible,” Szymanski told the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit, in comments authorized for release on Tuesday.

“I imagine that when it comes to the labor market, despite all the fuss linked to the fact that it is one of the more bothersome issues for British voters, Britain would remain an open country.”

“The impact of Brexit on the number of Poles in Britain may not be as dramatic as it might seem, if judging by the tone of the referendum campaign,” he said, without elaborating.

Supporters of the ‘remain’ campaign in the referendum say the country would have to continue to allow EU migrants to work in Britain if it wanted to retain full access to the bloc’s single market, just as non-EU nations like Norway do now.

‘Leave campaigners say Britain might also leave the single market in order to secure better control of its borders and then implement a more selective immigration policy based on the specific needs of the economy.