Egalet says drug less likely to be abused than other painkillers

(Reuters) - Egalet Corp said data showed its experimental painkiller was less likely to be abused than a form of morphine already being sold.

A study showed recreational opioid users did not like and were less prone to snort the company’s painkiller, Egalet-001, than MS Contin.

Egalet’s study results come a week before a panel of experts advising the U.S. Food and Drug Administration discuss if reformulated versions of opioids and other painkillers are less likely to be abused.