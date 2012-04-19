FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egan-Jones president hits back at SEC scrutiny
#Credit Markets
April 19, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

Egan-Jones president hits back at SEC scrutiny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sean Egan, president of credit-rating firm Egan-Jones, said on Thursday that a 2008 application submitted to regulators was “accurate to the best of my ability.”

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was scheduled on Thursday to consider whether or not to file civil charges against the firm, related to alleged misstatements the firm made in that application.

Sean Egan said in an interview on CNBC that the SEC’s scrutiny is connected with the firm’s paperwork and filings and that it has nothing to do with the firm’s ratings.

Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gary Hill

