U.S. to give Egypt $190 million in budget help: Kerry
March 3, 2013 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

U.S. to give Egypt $190 million in budget help: Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United States will give Egypt $190 million to support the government’s budget, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday.

Washington was providing the aid in light of President Mohamed Mursi’s “assurance that he plans to complete the IMF process”, Kerry said in a statement after meeting Mursi in Cairo.

Egypt says it wants to reopen talks with the IMF on a $4.8 billion loan which was agreed in principle last November but suspended at Cairo’s request following street unrest.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, Writing by David Stamp, Editing by Sylvia Westall

