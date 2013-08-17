Muslim Brotherhood supporters face murder, terrorism probe: state media

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian prosecutors have placed 250 Muslim Brotherhood supporters under investigation for murder, attempted murder and terrorism, the state MENA news agency said on Saturday.
Police arrested more than 1,000 Brotherhood sympathizers in the wake of clashes on Friday that pitted followers of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi against the security forces. More than 170 people died nationwide in the violence that day.
Reporting by Yasmine Saleh, writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Jon Boyle