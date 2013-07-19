Egypt army fire tear gas at Mursi supporters: agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian soldiers fired tear gas on Friday at protesters backing ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi who were marching near the presidential palace compound in Cairo, state news agency MENA reported.
Thousands of supporters of Mursi, ousted by the army on July 3 after mass demonstrations, took to the streets of several Egyptian cities on Friday to demand that the powerful military reinstate the state’s first freely elected president.
