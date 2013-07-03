Egypt opposition leader El-Baradei meets army chief: sources

Senior opposition figure Mohamed ElBaradei arrives to speak with anti-Mursi protesters made up of intellectuals and artists inside Egypt's Ministry of Culture during their sit-in protest against Egypt's new Minister of Culture Alaa Abdel Aziz and what demonstrators claimed are increasing influence of the Muslim Brotherhood over the Ministry of Culture, in Cairo June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian liberal opposition leader Mohamed ElBaradei met army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday, two political sources said, hours before an army deadline for Islamist President Mohamed Mursi to yield to mass protests or quit.

ElBaradei was chosen to represent the opposition National Salvation Front coalition and youth groups leading anti-Mursi street protests to negotiate with the army on their behalf.

“In the meeting, ElBaradei will urge the armed forces to intervene to stop the bloodshed,” one opposition source said.

More than 20 people have died and hundreds have been injured in clashes between Mursi’s supporters and opponents since the eruption of mass protests on June 30.