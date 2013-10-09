FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. withholding of aid to Egypt military includes hundreds of millions of dollars: official
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 9, 2013 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. withholding of aid to Egypt military includes hundreds of millions of dollars: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States’ decision to hold back aid to Egypt’s military is not meant to be permanent, senior administration officials said on Wednesday.

Officials briefed reporters on the details of an aid reduction to Egypt that involves several large military systems. The amount of aid withheld amounts to “hundreds of millions” of dollars, one official said.

Washington will halt a $260 million cash transfer to Egypt, the officials said.

In hopes the move will pressure Egypt’s military leaders to take steps to restore democracy after the ouster of elected President Mohamed Mursi last summer, the officials said the aid cut-off is not meant to be permanent.

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel called Egyptian army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to tell him about the developments, one official said.

Reporting By Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.