Cyprus foreign ministry names hijacker as Seif Eldin Mustafa
March 29, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

Cyprus foreign ministry names hijacker as Seif Eldin Mustafa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cyprus’ foreign ministry on Tuesday identified the hijacker of an EgyptAir flight forced to land in Cyprus as Seif Eldin Mustafa in a tweet. It did not provide further details.

“The situation is still ongoing,” it said. Earlier, two Cypriot broadcasters reported the hijacker had dropped a letter on the apron of Larnaca airport that appeared to be demanding the release of prisoners in Egypt.

Eygptian state media had earlier identified the hijacker as a different man.

Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by John Stonestreet

