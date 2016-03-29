Cyprus foreign ministry official says Egyptair hijacker yet to make demands

PARIS (Reuters) - The person who hijacked an EgyptAir domestic flight from Alexandria to Cairo on Tuesday has yet to make any demands, a Cypriot foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.

“The information we have so far is that it is one hijacker. The person has yet to make any demands,” Foreign Ministry Permanent Secretary Alexandros Zenon told French iTele television, adding that the hijacker had indicated he was willing to release a number of hostages.