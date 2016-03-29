FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt prime minister said hijacker's motives unclear
#World News
March 29, 2016 / 12:04 PM / a year ago

Egypt prime minister said hijacker's motives unclear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said the man who hijacked an EgyptAir plane and diverted it to Cyprus was an Egyptian national who had asked to meet European Union officials or to fly on to another airport.

Ismail told reporters that authorities would question the hijacker to ascertain his true motives, which remained a mystery.

“At some moments he asked to meet with a representative of the European Union and at other points he asked to go to another airport but there was nothing specific,” he said.

Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Mostafa Hashem

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

