Egypt court sentences two Mursi supporters to death

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Reuters) - An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced two supporters of former president Mohamed Mursi to death for murder during violence that broke out in Alexandria last year after the army deposed the Islamist head of state.

The pair were standing trial on charges that included throwing youths from the roof of a building in the Mediterranean city. The judge ruled that the two men’s files be referred to the mufti, the country’s highest religious authority to whom death sentences are always sent for review.

In a separate case on Monday, an Egyptian court in the southern province of Minya sentenced 529 supporters of Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood to death, drawing strong criticism from Western governments and human rights groups.