Egypt protesters storm government building in Ismailia: witnesses
January 25, 2013 / 3:44 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt protesters storm government building in Ismailia: witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) - Hundreds of protesters broke into local government offices in the Egyptian city of Ismailia on Friday during demonstrations against President Mohamed Mursi, witnesses said, as violence between youths and the police flared in at least four cities.

Riot police fired teargas to try to break up the crowd that stormed the provincial governor’s headquarters. Opponents of Mursi and his Islamist backers had earlier set ablaze the headquarters of the Brotherhood’s political party in Ismailia.

Reporting by Yousri Mohamed; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
