Violence kills 22 in Egypt after court ruling: TV
#World News
January 26, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 5 years ago

Violence kills 22 in Egypt after court ruling: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Twenty-two people were killed on Saturday in violence that erupted in Port Said, northeast of Egypt’s capital, after protesters took to the street angry that people from their city had be blamed for a soccer disaster, state television said.

More than 200 people were also injured, state television reported, citing the Health Ministry.

A court ruled on Saturday that 21 people, mostly from the city, were sentenced to death for their role in the stadium disaster in Port Said that killed 74 people.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
