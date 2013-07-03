Egypt's army has not set time for statements: Facebook page

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s army said it had set no times for issuing statements or speeches on Wednesday as a deadline loomed that would trigger a military takeover backed by protesters.

Army sources had previously said the army would issue a statement after the deadline expires at about 5 p.m. (11:00 a.m. EDT).

The military had on Monday given politicians 48 hours to agree a resolution of the political standoff, saying that if they failed to do so, it would impose its own road map.