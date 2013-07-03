FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's army has not set time for statements: Facebook page
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 1:03 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt's army has not set time for statements: Facebook page

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s army said it had set no times for issuing statements or speeches on Wednesday as a deadline loomed that would trigger a military takeover backed by protesters.

Army sources had previously said the army would issue a statement after the deadline expires at about 5 p.m. (11:00 a.m. EDT).

The military had on Monday given politicians 48 hours to agree a resolution of the political standoff, saying that if they failed to do so, it would impose its own road map.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Ali Abdelaty, Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Mark Heinrich

