Former Egyptian finance minister detained in France: report
April 14, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

Former Egyptian finance minister detained in France: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Youssef Boutros-Ghali stands in front of security officers at the venue of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 22, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Former Egyptian finance minister Youssef Boutros Ghali was detained in Paris on Monday on an international warrant over corruption charges relating to his time in former President Hosni Mubarak’s government, the state news agency reported.

Boutros Ghali was sentenced in absentia to 30 years in prison for corruption and abuse of power following the uprising that unseated Mubarak in 2011. He was one of a group of influential economic policymakers close to Mubarak’s son Gamal.

French police could not immediately be reached for comment. The Egyptian state news agency MENA said the Interior Ministry in Cairo would pursue steps necessary to secure his extradition.

Boutros Ghali, nephew to former U.N. Secretary General Boutros Boutros Ghali, was detained after arriving in Paris from London. He left Egypt just after the 2011 uprising that was fuelled by economic hardship.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Janet Lawrence

