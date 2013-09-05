Muslim Brotherhood leader condemns attack on minister

CAIRO (Reuters) - Senior Muslim Brotherhood leader Amr Darrag condemned an assassination attempt on Egyptian Interior Minister Mohamed Ibrahim on Thursday.

“The bombing allegedly targeting the minister of interior today is regrettable and the alliance strongly condemns it,” Darrag said in a statement on behalf of the Islamist “Anti-Coup Alliance”, led by the Muslim Brotherhood of ousted president Mohamed Mursi.

Ibrahim has helped to oversee a violent crackdown against supporters of Mursi and the Brotherhood, which the military-backed government accuses of terrorism.