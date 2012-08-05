Hamas condemns deadly attack on Egyptian border post

GAZA (Reuters) - The Gaza Strip’s Hamas rulers condemned an attack on an Egyptian border post that killed about 15 people on Sunday.

The attack took place near the border crossing where the Egyptian, Israeli and Gazan frontiers converge.

“Hamas condemns this ugly crime which killed a number of Egyptian soldiers and extends its deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the leadership and the people of Egypt,” the Islamist group said in a statement.