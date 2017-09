CAIRO (Reuters) - The Sinai-based Islamist militant group Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis claimed responsibility on Tuesday for a blast on a tourist bus that killed two South Koreans and the Egyptian driver on Sunday, the group said in a statement.

Islamist militancy has risen sharply in the relatively lawless region adjoining Israel and the Gaza Strip and elsewhere in Egypt since the army deposed Islamist president Mohamed Mursi in July, following mass protests.