February 3, 2016 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Egyptian forces kill two militants in clashes in upscale Cairo area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian security forces killed two suspected Islamist militants during clashes in the upscale Cairo district of Maadi on Wednesday, security sources said.

Egypt is trying to clamp down on Islamist militants who stepped up attacks after the army toppled president Mohammed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013. They have mostly targeted soldiers and police, but also attacked civilians.

Although raids against militants are common in Egypt, they are rare in neighborhoods like Maadi, a leafy suburb which is home to a large foreign community and some of Egypt’s elite.

Two police were wounded in the clashes and another two militants escaped with security forces in pursuit, security sources said.

They said police had received information that armed militants were in the area. When security forces arrived, the militants opened fire and clashes ensued, the sources said.

Weapons and explosives were found nearby, they said.

Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

