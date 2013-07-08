Egypt interim leadership sets up committee to investigate attack

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi help a wounded supporter outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s interim administration expressed “deep regret” for those killed in violence in Cairo on Monday, it said in a statement carried on the state news agency.

The statement said the deaths were the result of an attempt by protesters to storm the Republican Guard headquarters. At least 42 people were killed in the clashes, which Islamist demonstrators blamed on the military.

The transitional administration also said it had formed a judicial committee to investigate the events.

The statement called on protesters not to approach any military or “other vital installations”.