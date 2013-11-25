One Egyptian security officer injured in a bomb attack in Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian security officer was injured on Monday when a group of anonymous militants threw a bomb at a checkpoint near the presidential palace in Cairo, MENA state news agency reported.

It was the latest attack on security officials since July’s army ouster of elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

The attack came a few days after a suicide car bombing killed 10 soldiers in the lawless Sinai Peninsula, which borders Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip. Around 170 security officers have been killed since July, according to an army official.

The officer was injured when assailants riding a motorcycle threw a homemade bomb at the security checkpoint near the presidential palace, MENA said, citing an unidentified security official.

“The attackers had managed to escape and the security forces are currently searching for them,” the official added.

The army-installed government on Sunday issued a law that requires police permission for protests and bans political gatherings and demonstrations at places of worships.

Mursi’s Islamist supporters have been organizing nationwide daily protests since his removal, which triggered a massive wave of protests and violence in which hundreds were killed.