Armed men attack checkpoint in Egypt's Sinai

CAIRO (Reuters) - Armed men opened fire on a security checkpoint on Wednesday in Egypt’s Al-Arish city in the Sinai peninsula, state media said, four days after 16 border guards were shot dead in an attack blamed partly on Palestinian militants.

Exchanges of gunfire continued late into the night but there were no immediate reports of injuries, Egypt’s MENA state news agency said.

“Unknown armed men opened fire on a checkpoint on the main road between Al-Arish and Rafah (a city located at the border between Egypt and Israel),” MENA said in a report also carried on Egyptian state television.