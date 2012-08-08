FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armed men attack checkpoint in Egypt's Sinai
#World News
August 8, 2012 / 12:14 AM / 5 years ago

Armed men attack checkpoint in Egypt's Sinai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AL-ARISH, EGYPT (Reuters) - Protests erupted on Wednesday in Egypt’s Al-Arish town in the Sinai Peninsula after clashes escalated between armed men and security forces, a few days after 16 border guards were shot dead in an attack blamed partly on Palestinian militants.

“God is Great,” hundreds of protesters chanted as they gathered in front of a governor’s office, a Reuters witness reported. The protesters demanded state protection after a series of attacks on security checkpoints in town.

Reporting by Yusri Mohamed in Al-Arish, writing by Yasmine Saleh in Cairo; Editing by Stacey Joyce

