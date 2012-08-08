FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Sinai's recent history of conflict
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 8, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

Factbox: Sinai's recent history of conflict

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here is a look at Sinai as Egypt mounted its biggest military assault in the area since 1973 in an attempt to end attacks by Islamic militants.

The Sinai Peninsula was the focus of every military confrontation between Israel and Egypt from 1948 until the Israel/Egypt peace accord in 1979 when Sinai was returned to Egypt. Under the deal, Israel withdrew and limits were set on the forces Egypt could deploy in the area.

Tourism in Sinai has been picking up over the last decade but has been hit intermittently as militant Islamist groups based in the north have gradually extended their reach across its mountainous expanses. They have targeted tourists in the south in 2004, 2005 and 2006 with deadly results and forcing the government to reinforce security there.

Sinai has fallen deeper into lawlessness since an uprising overthrew Egypt’s autocratic president Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

Bedouin tribesmen have attacked police stations, blocked access to towns and taken foreign tourists and workers as hostages to show discontent with what they see as their poor treatment by Cairo.

The Bedouin account for the majority of the area’s 600,000 population. They are not allowed to own land or serve in the army and say they benefit little from local tourism revenue.

Sources: Reuters/www.britannica.com/Alertnet

Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.