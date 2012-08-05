FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt says border attack undertaken by Gaza, Sinai militants
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 5, 2012 / 9:13 PM / in 5 years

Egypt says border attack undertaken by Gaza, Sinai militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The attack on an Egyptian police station on the Israeli border on Sunday was staged by militants who infiltrated from Gaza through tunnels and others from the Sinai region, an Egyptian security official was quoted as saying by the state news agency.

At least 15 Egyptian policemen were killed in the attack.

“Jihadist elements who infiltrated from Gaza through tunnels, in collaboration with jihadist elements from the regions of Al-Mahdia and Jebel El Halal, attacked a border point on the eastern border,” the official was quoted as saying by the MENA news agency.

The official said the militants tried to escape to Gaza using two cars after the attack, but were “dealt with”, MENA said, without adding any further details.

Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.