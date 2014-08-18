FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Policeman killed in attack at checkpoint in northern Egypt: state media
August 18, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Policeman killed in attack at checkpoint in northern Egypt: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - One Egyptian policeman was killed and another wounded in an armed attack at a checkpoint in the northern province of Gharbiya on Monday, state news agency MENA said.

Authorities closed of the area and started searching for the perpetrators, an Interior Ministry source told MENA.

Security forces have come under attack in Egypt by Islamist militants since former army chief Abdel Fattah al Sisi, now the country’s president, ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi last year.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Andrew Heavens

