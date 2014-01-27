FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt deputy prime minister tendered resignation: statement
January 27, 2014

Egypt deputy prime minister tendered resignation: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Bahaa El-Din tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi on Monday, Bahaa El-Din said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

“(Bahaa El-Din) indeed tendered a written resignation from his ministerial position to the prime minister this morning so he can resume his political, party and legal activity outside the government,” the statement said.

Bahaa El-Din also held the post of minister of international cooperation in Egypt’s army-backed interim government.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mike Collett-White

