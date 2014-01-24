FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supporters of ousted president clash with security forces in Cairo
#World News
January 24, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

Supporters of ousted president clash with security forces in Cairo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Fierce clashes broke out between supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and Egyptian security forces in Cairo on Friday, security sources said, hours after a suicide bomber attacked a major police compound in the capital.

The fighting took place on the road that leads to the Pyramids of Giza, with about 2,000 Islamists gathering. Some burned tires and hurled petrol bombs at security forces, who responded by firing tear gas.

Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Mike Collett-White

