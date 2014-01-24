Supporters of ousted president clash with security forces in Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Fierce clashes broke out between supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and Egyptian security forces in Cairo on Friday, security sources said, hours after a suicide bomber attacked a major police compound in the capital.

The fighting took place on the road that leads to the Pyramids of Giza, with about 2,000 Islamists gathering. Some burned tires and hurled petrol bombs at security forces, who responded by firing tear gas.