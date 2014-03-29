FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fuel cache blows up in Egypt, killing 10
#World News
March 29, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 3 years ago

Fuel cache blows up in Egypt, killing 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Ten people were killed on Saturday in Egypt when an explosion ripped through a house where a man had been hoarding state-subsidized fuel to sell in the black market.

A further 37 people were wounded by the explosion in the village of Shotora in the southern province of Sohag, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Fuels including gasoline and diesel are sold at a fraction of their real price in Egypt thanks to long-standing government subsidies that soak up a fifth of the state budget and have given rise to black markets and smuggling.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan

