FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bomb wounds two policemen in Cairo
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 15, 2014 / 6:03 AM / 3 years ago

Bomb wounds two policemen in Cairo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A bomb attack wounded two policemen in central Cairo on Tuesday, state television reported.

The unknown assailants targeted a traffic police checkpoint, state television said.

Since the army toppled Egypt’s first freely-elected president, Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, in July, Islamist militants have stepped up attacks on security forces, killing hundreds.

The violence has scared away investors, hammering the economy of the biggest Arab state.

An Islamist insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula which has defied an army crackdown has spread to Cairo and other cities as the country prepares for presidential elections next month.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the general who overthrew Mursi, is expected to win the poll easily.

Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Ron Popeski, John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.