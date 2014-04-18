FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb blast in Cairo kills police officer: Egyptian state media
April 18, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Bomb blast in Cairo kills police officer: Egyptian state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A bomb exploded in a Cairo square late on Friday, killing one police officer and wounding another, the Egyptian state newspaper Al Ahram reported on its website.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Since the army toppled Egypt’s first freely-elected president, Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, in July, Islamist militants have stepped up attacks on members of the security forces, killing hundreds. On Tuesday, two bomb attacks wounded three policemen in central Cairo.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif, editing by Mark Heinrich

