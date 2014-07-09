Egyptian soldier killed in Sinai explosion

CAIRO (Reuters) - One soldier was killed and four others wounded in an explosion in the Egyptian town of Rafah, near the border with Israel, security sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The blast occurred after an armored tank drove over an explosive device, the sources said.

Egypt has been hit by a wave of violence, mainly by militants based in the Sinai peninsula against security forces, since the army ousted President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood last year.