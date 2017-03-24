A building resident looks towards the site of an explosion in the building's garden, where the Interior Ministry said an unidentified metallic object was found, in the Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt, March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A riot police officer guards in front of the wall of a property's garden as security officials inspect the scene of an explosion, where the Interior Ministry said an unidentified metallic object was found, in the Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt, March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Riot police officers stand guard in front of the wall of a property's garden as security officials inspect the scene of an explosion, where the Interior Ministry said an unidentified metallic object was found, in the Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt, March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO One man was killed and three others injured in an explosion in the Cairo suburb of Maadi, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The man who was killed, a building guard who was cleaning the property's garden, found "an unidentified metallic object." Upon handling it, it exploded, resulting in his death and the injury of his wife and two children by shrapnel, the statement said.

The injured have been moved to the hospital for treatment and the area had been cordoned off and is being combed by security forces, it added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The government is taking on militants in the Sinai Peninsula, where militants loyal to Islamic State are based, and Islamist groups elsewhere in the country who generally target security forces.

(Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Larry King)