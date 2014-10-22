Blast outside Cairo University wounds 11: Officials

A policeman stands guard in front of Cairo University October 22, 2014. A bomb outside Cairo University wounded 11 people on Wednesday, among them several police officers, Egyptian officials said.The blast occurred in a square outside the university at the end of the school day. Six police officers and four civilians were wounded and transferred to hospitals, the interior ministry said in a statement. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih (EGYPT - Tags: EDUCATION CIVIL UNREST)

CAIRO (Reuters) - A bomb outside Cairo University wounded 11 people on Wednesday, among them several police officers, Egyptian officials said.

The blast occurred in a square outside the university at the end of the school day. Six police officers and four civilians were wounded and transferred to hospitals, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Later, a statement from the health ministry said the number of wounded had been increased to 11.

The militant group Ajnad Misr (Soldiers of Egypt), which emerged in January this year, claimed responsibility for the bombing in a statement posted on militant forums and the group’s Twitter account, SITE Intelligence Group said.

Islamist militants have carried out a series of attacks against police and soldiers, mainly in the remote but strategic Sinai region, since the army ousted President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood last year after mass protests against his rule.

Cairo University was a focal point for protests against the government that succeeded Mursi until authorities tightened security with the start of the new term this month.

Ajnad Misr previously claimed responsibility for a series of explosions outside Cairo University that killed a police brigadier-general on April 2, in an attack targeting security forces gathering near the gates of the university.

The attack “came after an increase in the number of killings and abuse against students of the universities,” the group said in its statement on Wednesday.

“Not too long ago, we avoided targeting the criminal services in the vicinity of the universities, until their crimes increased and proven was their abuse of students not in response to the operations, but a systematic criminality without excuse or justification,” the group said.