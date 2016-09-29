CAIRO A car bomb exploded in an eastern suburb of Cairo on Thursday evening, wounding two people, security sources said.

It was not clear who the bomb was targeting, but the sources said it was planted in a private car parked near the home of a senior interior ministry official and a prosecutor.

Egypt is facing an Islamist insurgency led by Islamic State's branch in North Sinai, where hundreds of soldiers and police have been killed. There have also been attacks in Cairo and other cities.

The country's top prosecutor was assassinated by a car bomb in June last year.

There was no official interior ministry comment. The state news agency MENA said bomb disposal experts had been dispatched to the Taggammo area of New Cairo, known for residential compounds and high-end shopping, after an explosion was heard.

