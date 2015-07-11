FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic State says behind car bomb attack at Italian consulate in Cairo
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 11, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State says behind car bomb attack at Italian consulate in Cairo

Residents look at the damage caused by a bomb blast at the Italian Consulate in Cairo, Egypt, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack at the Italian consulate in Cairo on Saturday, in an escalation of a Sinai-based insurgency that suggests militants are opening a new front against foreigners in Egypt.

“Through God’s blessing, Islamic State soldiers were able to detonate a parked car bomb carrying 450 kg of explosive material on the headquarters of the Italian consulate in central Cairo,” the group said on its Twitter account.

“We recommend that Muslims stay clear of these security dens because they are legitimate targets for the mujahideen’s strikes.”

Reporting by Cairo bureau; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.