Prominent Egyptian blogger released from jail, remains on trial
July 6, 2013 / 12:57 PM / in 4 years

Prominent Egyptian blogger released from jail, remains on trial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Egyptian activist Ahmed Douma stands behind bars during his trial at the New Cairo court, on the outskirts of Cairo June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - A prominent Egyptian blogger jailed for insulting deposed President Mohamed Mursi was released from prison on Saturday, state news agency MENA said, but he remained on trial for inciting violence.

Ahmed Douma was sentenced to six months in jail for calling Mursi a criminal and a murderer in media interviews, in a case activists said was part of a crackdown on dissent by Mursi and his Islamist-led government.

Mursi was toppled by the military on Wednesday a year after he became Egypt’s first freely elected president, following mass protests against his him amid economic stagnation and fears of a power grab by his Muslim Brotherhood movement.

On Thursday, the public prosecution ordered Douma’s release in the first case - insulting Mursi.

But he remained in custody until Saturday on a separate charge of inciting violence during protests near the Brotherhood’s headquarters in March, when at least 130 people were injured.

Douma is due to appear in court again on Sunday, along with twelve other activists, when that trial resumes.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Mike Collett-White

