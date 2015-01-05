Bomb wounds four policemen in Egypt's Sinai

AL-ARISH, Egypt (Reuters) - Four Egyptian policemen were wounded on Monday by a bomb in the volatile Sinai Peninsula, security sources said.

The device was planted at the entrance to an apartment building in the provincial capital of Al-Arish, the sources said.

Egypt, the most populous Arab country, faces a jihadist insurgency that has killed hundreds of soldiers and policemen since the army toppled President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013 after mass protests against his rule.

Most of the violence has been in the Sinai, which borders Israel and the Gaza Strip. But some attacks have occurred in cities and towns.

In a separate attack on Monday in Cairo, a bomb exploded in the car of a police officer who was not in the vehicle at the time, security sources said.

Security officials say Sinai-based militants are inspired by Islamic State, the al Qaeda offshoot that controls parts of Iraq and Syria and wants to redraw the map of the Middle East.