Car bomb targeting police kills six people in Egypt
November 4, 2015 / 6:43 AM / 2 years ago

Car bomb targeting police kills six people in Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISMAILIA (Reuters) - A car bomb targeting a policeman’s club in the Egyptian city of El Arish killed six people and wounded 10 on Wednesday, security sources said.

Islamic State’s Egypt affiliate, Sinai Province, claimed responsibility for the attack, which it described as a suicide bombing.

The group has killed hundreds of soldiers and police since the army toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in 2013 after mass protests against his rule.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has said Islamist militants pose a grave threat to Egypt, the most populous Arab country.

Reporting by Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
