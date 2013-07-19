FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain revokes five export licenses to Egypt after unrest
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 19, 2013 / 1:29 PM / in 4 years

Britain revokes five export licenses to Egypt after unrest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attend a rally at the Rabaa Adawiya square where they are camping, in Cairo July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain withdrew five export licenses to Egypt on Friday, saying it wanted to prevent British goods being used in unrest, which has led to civilian deaths there.

“We will not grant export licenses where we judge there is a clear risk the goods might be used for internal repression, provoke or prolong conflict within a country,” Business Secretary Vince Cable said.

He added in a statement that there were no reports of British equipment having been used in the unrest.

The goods covered by the agreements include components for armored fighting infantry vehicles, communication equipment for tanks and machine gun parts. The revoked licenses were for goods sent between British exporters and the Egyptian military and police.

Export licenses are issued to companies or individuals, and Britain now has 212 such licenses left for exports to Egypt.

On Wednesday, parliament’s Committees on Arms Export Controls said Britain had granted billions of pounds’ worth of military export licenses for countries such as Syria, Iran and Libya despite questions over those countries’ human rights records.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.