One killed, 60 hurt in an attack on Egypt's Brotherhood office
November 25, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 5 years ago

One killed, 60 hurt in an attack on Egypt's Brotherhood office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A Muslim Brotherhood member was killed and 60 people were injured on Sunday in an attack on the main office of the Brotherhood in the Egyptian Nile Delta town of Damanhour, the website of the Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party said.

“Brotherhood member, Islam Fathy Masoud, 15, was killed and 60 were injured after thugs attacked the Muslim Brotherhood’s headquarters in Damanhour in the total absence of police forces,” the website said

Reporting by Ali ABdelatti, writing by Yasmine Saleh

