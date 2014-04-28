FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brotherhood's Badie defiant after death sentence in Egyptian court
#World News
April 28, 2014

Brotherhood's Badie defiant after death sentence in Egyptian court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The leader of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood defied a death sentence handed down against him on Monday, saying he would keep pursuing his cause, a son of deposed president Mohamed Mursi quoted him as saying.

“If they executed me one thousand times I will not retreat from the right path,” Brotherhood General Guide Mohamed Badie was quoted as saying by lawyer Osama Mursi, who attended one of his trials in Cairo.

The comments were published on Osama Mursi’s Facebook page.

He is the son of Mohamed Mursi, the Brotherhood leader ousted from the presidency last year.

Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Janet Lawrence

