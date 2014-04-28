Brotherhood's Badie defiant after death sentence in Egyptian court

CAIRO (Reuters) - The leader of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood defied a death sentence handed down against him on Monday, saying he would keep pursuing his cause, a son of deposed president Mohamed Mursi quoted him as saying.

“If they executed me one thousand times I will not retreat from the right path,” Brotherhood General Guide Mohamed Badie was quoted as saying by lawyer Osama Mursi, who attended one of his trials in Cairo.

The comments were published on Osama Mursi’s Facebook page.

He is the son of Mohamed Mursi, the Brotherhood leader ousted from the presidency last year.